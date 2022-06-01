Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Faf de Klerk has won 36 caps for South Africa and helped them win the 2019 Rugby World Cup

South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk will join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles after leaving Sale Sharks at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old departs the Sharks after four seasons with the club and helped them to a third-placed finish in the Premiership last season.

De Klerk reinvigorated his Springboks career during his time with Sale.

He went on to win the Rugby World Cup with South Africa after beating England in the final in Japan in 2019.

"Now it is a reality and I can't wait to get stuck in with my teammates and coaches and hopefully make a big impact," he said in a statement released by the team.

"The Japanese culture is amazing and I look forward to enjoying every moment with my partner, teammates and all the rugby fans of Japan."

De Klerk joins a Yokohama side who finished sixth in Japan Rugby League One and also have Springbok Jesse Kriel in their ranks.

Fellow South Africans Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am and Malcolm Marx all played in the league this season, which concluded on Sunday.