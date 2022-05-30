Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A Junior World Cup winner with New Zealand, Ma'afu Fia won 11 caps for Tonga and played in the 2019 World Cup

Prop Ma'afu Fia is leaving Ospreys after seven years with the region.

The Tonga tight-head made just two appearances for Ospreys last season, before joining Bath on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Signed from Super Rugby side Highlanders in 2015, the 32-year-old made 105 appearances and scored six tries for the Welsh region.

"I am grateful for the support I always had from the Ospreys supporters during my time in Swansea," said Fia.

"I made some good friends and really appreciated the support from everyone for the Tongan earthquake appeal to help my fellow countrymen and women back home in Tonga."