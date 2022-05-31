Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Britton made two appearances for Doncaster Knights between 2019-2021 in his two seasons with the club

Cornish Pirates have signed lock Will Britton from Premiership side Gloucester for the 2022-23 season.

Britton, 25, began his career at Bath, progressing through their academy to the first team in 2018.

The second-rower then spent two seasons with Championship side Doncaster Knights, before joining the Cherry and Whites last summer.

However he picked up a long-term injury in pre-season and did not feature for Gloucester this campaign.

Britton was loaned to second-tier Hartpury College this spring and played for them in both the Championship and Championship Cup.

"Will is a big man who we identified very early on," said Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver.

"He is an experienced Championship performer who has also been part of Gloucester's rugby environment.

"A few injuries have proved frustrating, but overall we see him as a good fit and a player who has huge potential to do well for us."

The Pirates have also confirmed that lock and back rower Josh Caulfield will depart following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Caulfield joined in 2020 after spending four seasons dual-registered with the Penzance-based club and Exeter Chiefs.

He began his career with the Chiefs, making eight appearances for them.

The 24-year-old went on to make 105 appearances for the Pirates, including 18 this season in the league and has also represented England at under-20 level.