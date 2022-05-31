Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Truro-born Alfie Petch had three seasons in the Exeter Chiefs first-team squad between 2018 and 2021

Northampton Saints have signed prop Alfie Petch from Exeter Chiefs.

Petch played 22 games for the Cornish Pirates on a dual-registration deal this season as they finished third in the Championship.

The 22-year-old from Truro will link up with the Saints squad for the new Premiership campaign.

The tighthead prop has represented England at Under-16 and Under-18 level and played in the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2019.