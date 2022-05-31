Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Keith Earls is Ireland's second most prolific try scorer

Munster back Keith Earls has signed a contract extension with Ireland which will take him up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Earls has played 96 times for Ireland, scoring 34 international tries.

That tally makes the 34-year-old Ireland's second most prolific try scorer of all time behind Brian O'Driscoll.

Injury ruled him out of the 2022 Six Nations but he featured in all three of Ireland's autumn fixtures in 2021.

His last try for Ireland came against England in the final game of the 2021 Six Nations.

He made his international debut against Canada in November 2008 and started every game of Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam success.

Earls has played at three Rugby World Cups, in 2011, 2015 and 2019, and is Ireland's leading all-time try scorer in the global tournament with eight. He toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

He has represented Munster on 192 occasions.

"I'm really happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby and Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup in France," said Earls.

"This Ireland squad haven't shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

"Munster's squad is developing quality depth with lots of talent coming through the academy and province's clubs and schools and the new coaching group will be looking to drive the province on again to the next level."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: "Keith is an integral part of the leadership group in the national set-up and his experience and game understanding continues to produce quality performances.

"He is also playing a strong role in guiding less experienced players and developing their understanding of what it takes to compete at the international level."