Gareth Anscombe has made 14 appearances for Ospreys and scored 113 points since joining from Cardiff

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Ospreys.

Anscombe, 31, returned from a two-year knee injury lay-off to make his Ospreys debut against Northampton Saints in 2021.

"Getting back playing was my primary focus," said Anscombe.

"With the help of my family, friends and the medical team and the strength and conditioning staff at the Ospreys, that was achieved."

Anscombe's new contract will take him up until the 2023 World Cup in France.

He will be looking to add to his tally of 31 international caps this summer having been named as one of 11 Ospreys in the Wales squad for the three-match Test series against the Springboks in South Africa in July.

"Towards the end of the recent United Rugby Championship campaign, I felt I was making the contribution I wanted to on the field," added Anscombe.

"It's been a tough road but to get back doing what I love was always the target.

"Delivering Heineken Cup Champions rugby for a second season for the Ospreys shows the potential we have in the squad.

"We are all excited about what we can achieve next season."

Anscombe was named the URC's golden boot winner, the award given for the season's most accurate place-kicker with Anscombe leading the way with a success rate of 93.5%.

"Gareth has shown real resilience, discipline and professionalism to get back to doing what he does best," added Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"The more he has played, the more you have seen him show the influence he can have on the team and the game."