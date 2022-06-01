Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Carson has represented Wales on the World Sevens circuit

Former Wales Under-20 international centre Callum Carson is among six players leaving Ospreys.

Carson, 23, issued an apology in April for his part in a social media video showing a rough sleeper being mocked.

Carson and team-mate Matthew Aubrey were suspended and disciplined by Ospreys over the incident, which took place in March.

Ospreys have now announced Carson is one of the players leaving the region this summer.

Lloyd Ashley, Ma'afu Fia, Rhodri Jones and Josh Thomas had already revealed they were moving on, with wing Dewi Cross, 22, also now confirmed as departing along with attack coach Brock James.

Carson, who has Wales Sevens experience, played three senior games for Ospreys, with Cross representing the region on 10 occasions.

"This is always a challenging time of year when we say goodbye to players and coaches, but from all of us at Ospreys, we thank them for their commitment and what they have given to the region," said head coach Toby Booth.