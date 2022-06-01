Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Five of Syd Blackmore's six tries came in the final two months of the season

Cornish Pirates' former Wales Under-20 players Syd Blackmore and Ed Scragg are to leave the club.

Lock Blackmore, 25, scored six tries for the Championship side in 13 appearances this season.

He moved to the Penzance-based club last summer having previously played for Championship rivals Ampthill.

Lock Scragg, 21, started one game for the Pirates this season, playing five more times as a replacement, having joined from Dragons last summer.

"Before signing for us Syd was highlighted as one of the most talented hookers in the league, and it was great that he was able to come on board," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"Unfortunately, injuries struck at no fault of his own, which to a degree marred much of his season."

Paver added: "Ed is a player full of promise. When he arrived with us, we understood he was in his development, so we took it upon ourselves to gain him some exposure with Plymouth Albion.

"Playing time for us has been limited, but having said that he contributed well at training, and was unlucky not to get more game time."