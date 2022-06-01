Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dafydd Jenkins has featured in seven Premiership matches since the end of January

Exeter's Wales youth international lock Dafydd Jenkins hopes to fill the void left by some of the Premiership club's departing internationals.

British and Irish Lions second-row Jonny Hill and Scotland lock Sam Skinner will leave this summer, along with established back-up Sean Lonsdale.

The 19-year-old made his Exeter debut this season and has played 10 times.

"It's a good opportunity, but it'll only be good if I take it," Jenkins told BBC Sport.

"It's just all down to me whether I can play well in the games coming up and the games I get picked for next season.

"If I don't take the opportunity, there's no point in them going at the end of the day. There are some big boots to fill, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Jenkins joined Exeter last summer and is mixing his time at the club with studying Sports Science at the city's university.

The 6'7" teenager made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November before featuring as a replacement against Glasgow in the European Champions Cup.

He has gone on to play seven times in the Premiership - starting four times in February.

He joins fellow Wales Under-20 players Ollie Burrows, Christ Tshiunza and Dan John on Exeter's books.

Tshiunza won two caps for Wales earlier this season after featuring for Exeter at the start of the campaign and playing alongside Jenkins for the University of Exeter.

"Since I've been young it's something I've really hoped to do, but I'm just going to keep my head down, keep trying to play well and that'll take care of itself hopefully," Jenkins added.

"I just want to win trophies with Chiefs at the moment and if the opportunity comes I would love to take it, but you've got to play well first.

"Christ did that and he got the opportunity, I've just got to do that first."