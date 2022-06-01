Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby's community game will go back to normal for the 2022-23 season, with promotion and relegation.

After three seasons affected by Covid-19, there will be 286 clubs competing in 25 divisions in the Admiral National League programme for titles.

The Indigo Group Premiership will again be a 12-team league next season.

"It has been frustrating for our community clubs," said Welsh Rugby Union director of community rugby Geraint John.

There were 24 divisions in last season's programme from Championship downwards involving 275 clubs.

For the 2022-23, the numbers will rise to 25 divisions with the return of home and away fixtures.

Division 3 North will be split into two to accommodate more teams who will now compete in 3 North East and 3 North West.

There is also a rebrand of the titles in East, East Central and West Central Divisions with numbers replacing letters.

In the east, there will be six divisions encompassing 66 clubs and there will be five each in East Central (56 clubs) and West Central (60 clubs).

The four divisions in the north will feature 42 teams, which will include 2nd XV sides from 11 clubs.

In the west, there will be four divisions involving 48 clubs, with Divisions 3A and 3B remaining as they are.

The Premiership will also return to home and away matches for the 12 teams involved in that division.

Fixtures for that division will be finalised shortly, along with those for the Admiral National League for the women's game.

"Last season was dedicated to getting the game back up and running in Wales after Covid and the effort and enthusiasm put in by every team was fantastic," added John.

"The commitment and passion displayed by the players, coaches, referees, volunteers and fans last season was proof enough to me rugby is very much alive and kicking throughout Wales.

"With full fixture lists returning next season, and promotion once again in the equation, there will be everything to play for.

"I have no doubt standards will continue to rise and it is great to be welcoming new teams into the national league system."