Prop Marc Thomas scored one Premiership try for Worcester this season

Prop Marc Thomas and full-back and winger Melani Nanai are among eight more players leaving Worcester at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Back-row forward Caleb Montgomery, tighthead prop Joe Morris and lock James Scott are the other senior players departing.

Thomas made 26 appearances for the Warriors after signing in 2020.

Nanai made his debut in 2019 after signing from Super Rugby side Blues, but injuries limited him to 21 matches.

Montgomery's seven appearances for the team include two starts during Worcester's Premiership Cup winning run.

Academy graduate Morris, also featured seven times from his 2019 debut, while former England Under-20 international and fellow Worcester academy alumni, Scott, featured three times this season in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Hooker Joe Richardson, loosehead prop Ben Murphy and lock Cheick Kone are also all departing from the Worcester academy at the end of this campaign.

Flanker Sam Lewis confirmed at the end of May that he will leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer.

"The end of the season inevitably means that we have to say goodbye to people - players, coaches and staff. It is not an easy time of the year but it is part of the cycle of professional rugby," said Worcester lead rugby consultant Steve Diamond.

"I have enjoyed working with all those who are moving on. They are all good blokes and I wish them all the very best for their future ventures."