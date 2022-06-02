Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carreras has scored three tries for Gloucester this season in the league

Argentina international Santiago Carreras has agreed a new deal to stay with Premiership club Gloucester.

Carreras, who has played on both wings and at full-back this season, joined Gloucester in January 2021.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since then, scoring nine tries.

Carreras has 15 caps to his name for his country following his international debut in 2019.

"Santi is an extremely brave rugby player who always puts his body on the line," said head coach George Skivington.

"He is a real talent and is able to do things on the rugby pitch that you can't teach. He is a gifted rugby player and I am delighted to have retained his services."