Lark Davies: Bristol Bears sign England hooker from Loughborough Lightning
Rugby Union
Bristol Bears have signed England hooker Lark Davies from Loughborough Lightning ahead of next season.
The 27-year-old helped the Red Roses to the Grand Slam in the 2022 Six Nations and was also the Premier 15s' top try-scorer during the 2022 campaign.
"The Bears have taken the Premier 15s by storm this season," Davies said.
"After meeting with [head coach] Dave (Ward) and hearing about the Bears' vision and programme, I knew this is where I needed to be."