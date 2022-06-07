Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lark Davies has won 40 caps for England and scored five tries during the Grand Slam-winning 2022 Six Nations

Bristol Bears have signed England hooker Lark Davies from Loughborough Lightning ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old helped the Red Roses to the Grand Slam in the 2022 Six Nations and was also the Premier 15s' top try-scorer during the 2022 campaign.

"The Bears have taken the Premier 15s by storm this season," Davies said.

"After meeting with [head coach] Dave (Ward) and hearing about the Bears' vision and programme, I knew this is where I needed to be."