England: Eddie Jones names five newcomers in training squad before Australia tour

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments35

Charlie Atkinson playing for Wasps
Wasps' 20-year-old fly-half Charlie Atkinson is named in the training squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has named five new players in a 35-man squad that will train together before the tour of Australia in July.

Wasps prop Biyi Alo, fly-half Charlie Atkinson, Gloucester flanker Freddie Clarke, Bristol back row Sam Jeffries and Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling are all included for the first time.

There are 16 uncapped names, with experienced players involved in the Premiership semi-finals not available.

Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell return.

May has spent five months out with a knee issue while Nowell broke his arm during England's Six Nations defeat against France in March.

The three-day training camp is the second time in as many months Jones has called in a large contingent of uncapped players, having named 10 in a squad in May, as he assesses his options before the 2023 World Cup.

England play the Barbarians on 19 June followed by Tests against the Wallabies in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney on successive weekends beginning on 2 July.

Jones' side beat Australia at Twickenham in November but then produced a disappointing Six Nations campaign during which they were defeated three times.

England's head coach said the unavailability of players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton presented "the opportunity to call up some new players".

"It's a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour," he continued.

England training squad

Forward: Biyi Alo (Wasps, uncapped), Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons), Freddie Clarke (Gloucester, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Jack Willis (Wasps).

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped), Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Orlando Bailey (Bath, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath, uncapped), Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Dan Robson (Wasps).

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:49

    On a separate note, let's all laugh at Bath! They got exactly what they deserved this season

    • Reply posted by BRYAN, today at 11:55

      BRYAN replied:
      This is not soccer.
      Go on another HYS.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:45

    On a more general note, is the Lensbury the new training base instead of Pennyhill Park?

  • Comment posted by Not so mighty quin, today at 11:43

    This is not representative of the touring squad as top 4 teams still in play offs so can't pick any from those teams. This is just the squad to face baa baas

  • Comment posted by BBC display gnome, today at 11:26

    Why not tour New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa and the rest of the Southern Hemisphere while we're about it and completely knacker everyone in time for the new season?

    • Reply posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 11:30

      Common Sense Bob replied:
      Why not sit on the sofa and watch TV and not worry about aeeas we have to improve, while the other contenders finalise their teams/squads and sharpen their plans?

  • Comment posted by Red Squirrel Advocate, today at 11:25

    Dean Richards recent revelations have relit the fire in Australian rugby's heart and they may well surpass the historic 76-0 thrashing they gave us a few years back. With our star winger Tuilangi out, it's hard to see where our tries are going to come from and with Farrell snubbed again, we don't have a reliable goal kicker. It's going to be a long and painful series for us down under.

    • Reply posted by kitchen, today at 11:38

      kitchen replied:
      Not even sure where to start with this post.

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 11:23

    Unbelievable - it's a training squad - means nothing - and yet here we are in a HYS - 15 comments in - and already the moaning, sniping and anti-Eddie comments have started....from so called rugby fans who clearly have no idea...pathetic.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:23

    He needs to find a replacement for the yet again injured Manu. ASAP.

    • Reply posted by workoutplan, today at 11:35

      workoutplan replied:
      Can see him going 10. Smith 12. Faz & 13. Marchant

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 11:19

    Nice to see so many new faces. Feel free to use them in the test side, Mr Jones!

  • Comment posted by Mogmentum, today at 11:17

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 11:39

      Doug replied:
      Grow up.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:17

    Pleased to see Biyi Alo get a crack. Seemingly cast aside a few years back, worked hard and now playing good rugby at Wasps. One of their best players this year, I’d say.
    A back 3 of Arundell, OHC and Radwan would look sharp. Plenty of depth in the back 3.

  • Comment posted by Roy J, today at 11:12

    Freddie Clarke is a converted 2nd row. Try to have someone write about it who is following it.

  • Comment posted by Frank Fforde, today at 11:12

    Hard to read too much into this. But it's great to see Watson, J Hill and May back in the team. Jonny Hill is slightly better than Ted Hill. That is the Hill I'm willing to die on.

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 11:40

      Doug replied:
      Poor guy. Let's hope he can wriggle free from under you.

  • Comment posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 11:09

    England have the best players and most depth in the world, alongside New Zealand. They would be winning this tour, and winning it well.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 11:04

    Nothing to lose and something to gain. Select a young, dynamic squad to play the Barbarians and see who shines.

  • Comment posted by HJ19OBV, today at 11:03

    But can he remember their names or recognise them?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:02

    Let us hope this will not be the first step for another five, fresh faced, keen young rugby players before being deposited on the scrap heap of unused talent.

  • Comment posted by jimsquirt, today at 11:02

    I would like to see May and Knowell left at home for the tour. They can recover properly and find form next season playing for club. (May really needs to find some form) We know what they can do and have so many talented wingers in the prem that need a good run/test for England. Hassel Collins, Radwan, Freeman, Arundell, Murley,

  • Comment posted by Malvernian, today at 10:57

    Six from Bath, one from Worcester. Didn't Worcester murder Bath 43-27 two days ago?

    • Reply posted by Low92, today at 11:15

      Low92 replied:
      And one game matters? Worcester and Bath finished with a point between them after a 24 game season...

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 10:55

    Won't make any difference, when it actually matters Jones will go back to the tried and tested (and then wonder why he still doesn't have a centre partnership)

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:53

    Good to see some of the returnees, and some new faces, let's hope nobody gets broken, but we all know half of these are only there, because their club hasn't qualified for the play offs.

