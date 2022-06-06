Glasgow were hammered by 76-12 by Leinster in their URC quarter-final

Danny Wilson has been sacked as Glasgow Warriors head coach in the wake of the club's embarrassing 76-14 United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat by Leinster.

The hammering capped a meek end to the URC season for Warriors, who lost six of their final eight matches.

Managing director Al Kellock said their form "has not been acceptable".

Wilson, 45, departs following two seasons in charge of the club after taking over from Dave Rennie.

"We are a proud organisation and want to be competitive week in, week out, and we felt therefore a change of head coach was the right step to take," Kellock added.

"It is never pleasant to have to make changes to our team, but we needed to act. I've enjoyed working closely with Danny and know he has given a huge amount to Glasgow over the past two seasons and for that I'd like to thank him and wish him well."

Wilson took charge of Glasgow at the beginning of the 2020-21 season during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a disrupted and difficult first campaign, the Welshman led Warriors to a respectable fourth-place finish, and this season started positively with Glasgow again competing towards the top end of the table.

However, a poor second half of the campaign and a run of just two wins away from home all season culminated in an eighth-place finish and a thumping at the hands of Leinster in their quarter-final.

Their slide in form also cost them a place in next season's Champions Cup as rivals Edinburgh sealed the final spot at their expense.

"I am proud that we finished the season in the top eight and qualified for a quarter-final, and like everyone I am extremely disappointed with the result at the weekend," Wilson said.

"I'd like to thank the players and staff at Glasgow Warriors for all their hard work and commitment over the two seasons I was with the club."

Before being appointed Glasgow coach, Wilson had worked as Scotland's forwards coach having also led Cardiff Blues in his native Wales.

'The whole club have questions to answer' - analysis

BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English

The only surprise was that the club have acted so swiftly - it was inevitable. The performance against Leinster was disgraceful and Wilson oversaw that. But this goes way beyond Danny Wilson.

The Scotstoun crowd are not happy with what they've seen, the product on the pitch has been really poor, the players have been sub-standard. The season ticket prices for next season have angered a lot of fans because they keep going up while the quality is going down.

Wilson's lost his job - that's fair enough. But the entire organisation have questions to answer here. Al Kellock included. There are a lot of international players on the Glasgow roster and very, very few of them are doing it.

They talk about the Warrior nation and the culture and environment, we're not seeing that. We're not seeing any Warriors at all.