New Zealand Rugby apologises to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after culture review
New Zealand Rugby has apologised to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after the hooker said she suffered a mental breakdown because of former coach Glenn Moore.
Moore, who denies the player's claims, stepped down in April after Ngata-Aerengamate's comments led to a damning cultural review of the World Cup hosts.
NZR said it had "taken responsibility for systematic failings".
Ngata-Aerengamate thanked the union, saying: "Together we got there. I'm on the mend. Free to be me."
NZR added: "NZR has formally apologised directly to Te Kura and her whanau [family] for the experiences that led to a decline in hauora [well-being] for her."
The union said it would ensure Ngata-Aerengamate, 30, received "mental well-being and training support".
New Zealand's attentions now turn to preparing for a home World Cup, which begins on 8 September.
Men's World Cup-winning coaches Wayne Smith and Graham Henry have been brought into the set-up as the side looks to bounce back from heavy defeats by England and France in the autumn.
The Black Ferns, who had a two-year Covid-enforced break from Test rugby, claimed their first win since 2019 on Monday in a 23-10 Pacific Four victory against Australia.
