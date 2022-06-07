Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Timoney and James Hume both starred in Ulster's comprehensive victory over Munster last Friday

Ulster's James Hume and Nick Timoney have been named in a 2021-22 United Rugby Championship [URC] Dream Team dominated by South African players.

Fly-half Ross Byrne is the sole Leinster player in the competition's team of the year with Munster's Jean Kleyn and Craig Casey also included.

Leinster's representation is scant with their frontline Ireland stars having limited URC action this season.

The other 10 players all come from South African teams.

These include former Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee, who has had an impressive campaign for the Bulls.

Back row Timoney's form for Ulster this season saw him earn a second Ireland cap against Argentina in November when he came on as a replacement and he was also part of Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad.

Centre Hume made his Ireland debut against Wales in February and earned a second cap in the win over Italy.

Like Timoney, Hume will be hoping to be named in the international squad for the summer tour of New Zealand.

Both excelled in Ulster's 36-17 hammering of Munster last weekend which set up Saturday's semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The URC Dream Team was voted for by a media panel.

URC Dream Team: W Gelant (Stormers); S Senatla (Stormers), J Hume (Ulster), D Willemse (Stormers), L Zas (Stormers); R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); O Nche (Sharks), J Grobbelaar (Bulls), T du Toit (Sharks); J Kleyn (Munster), R Nortje (Bulls); M Coetzee (Bulls), N Timoney (Ulster), E Roos (Stormers).