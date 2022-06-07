Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Prop Sam Wainwright (centre) was signed by Saracens from RGC in 2019

Wales have called up uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright for their tour to South Africa after Leon Brown was ruled out through injury.

Dragons tight-head Brown, 25, has withdrawn after failing to overcome a nerve problem in his shoulder.

That sees former Wales Under-20s cap Wainwright, 24, signed by English giants Saracens from Welsh Premiership side RGC in May 2019, get the nod.

Wayne Pivac's side face the Springboks in a three-Test series in July.

The first Test is in Pretoria on 2 July before matches on successive Saturdays in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

Outside of their brief season in the second tier English Championship, Wainwright has made just three starts for Saracens, all in the Premiership Cup, with six games at English Premiership level and two appearances in the European Challenge Cup, and will begin Wales duties after the conclusion of the Premiership season.

He becomes the third uncapped player in the 33-strong squad, joining Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

Although Wainwright has represented Wales at U20s level he is dual-qualified through his Welsh mother and English father, but the Bodelwyddan-born player now looks set to commit his international future to Wales.

Brown is added to a lengthy injury list that includes Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Willis Halaholo, Aaron Wainwright, Leigh Halfpenny, Ross Moriarty and Johnny McNicholl.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Sam Wainwright, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones, Ben Carter, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Tommy Reffell.

Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (capt), Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.