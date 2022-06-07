Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens back row Ben Earl beat four other nominees to be named player of the season

Saracens' Ben Earl has been named Premiership player of the season after playing a key role in their title bid.

The flanker, 24, returned to the club last summer, having joined Bristol on a one-year loan deal following Sarries' relegation to the Championship.

He won the most recent of his 13 England caps in March 2021.

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick won director of rugby of the season and London Irish full-back Henry Arundell was named discovery of the season.

Earl beat Harlequins pair Danny Care and Andre Esterhuizen and Leicester's George Ford and Julian Montoya to win the main player award.

He is set to line up for Saracens when they face Harlequins in their Premiership semi-final on Saturday, while Leicester play Northampton in the other tie on the same day.

"We're enormously proud of Ben and how he has developed through our system," Saracens head coach Joe Shaw said.

"His impact coming back this season has been huge and he has become an increasingly-important player in our squad.

"He is a leader, a phenomenal talent and we can't wait to see him keep growing over the coming years."