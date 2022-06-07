Gregor Townsend has left regular captain Stuart Hogg out of Scotland's summer tour squad

Gregor Townsend has selected a 40-strong squad for Scotland's summer tour to Chile and Argentina.

Stuart Hogg, who has captained the Scots in recent tournaments, is omitted, as are Finn Russell and Kyle Steyn.

Experienced lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain for the tour.

Uncapped forwards Ben Muncaster, Murphy Walker and Glen Young are included while backs Matt Currie, Kyle Rowe and Ollie Smith could also debut.

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie has not recovered from injury in time for the tour.

In March, Hogg, Russell, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson, Ali Price and Sione Tuipulotu were disciplined for breaching team protocols following the Six Nations win over Italy in Rome. Five of that group featured in the championship closing defeat by Ireland and all but Hogg and Russell are included for the summer tour.

"Stuart and others are going to get a break this summer and we believe that will be of big benefit to them," said Townsend.

"Someone like Stuart Hogg, he's played more minutes than anybody else that's available to us and when you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer.

"Grant's already one of our leaders. To get named as captain is a big honour for him. We feel he's coming into his best rugby."

Scotland 'A' will take on Chile in Santiago on 25 June before the Tests with the Pumas on the first three Saturdays in July.

"This tour and in particular the Chile game gives us an opportunity to look at more players, players that perhaps wouldn't have gone into the Six Nations squad that's just has passed," Townsend explained.

"After the A game against Chile then it's likely that that squad will drop for the Test series and again as we go through the Test series, we won't keep 35 players for the final week in Argentina, that'll probably get closer to 28-30."

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Ben Muncaster, Pierre Schoeman (both Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Rory Sutherland (Worcester), George Turner (Glasgow), Murphy Walker (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh)

Backs: Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Darcy Graham (all Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), George Horne (Glasgow), Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Harlequins), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Rufus McLean, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Ollie Smith, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester), Ben White (London Irish)

Tour schedule