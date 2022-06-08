Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Darren Atkins has made 28 appearances for Bath

Bath full-back Darren Atkins has signed a new deal.

The 25-year-old came through the Premiership side's academy and made his first-team debut in 2016.

Bath, who finished bottom of the top flight in 2021-22, have not disclosed the length of the deal Atkins has signed at The Rec.