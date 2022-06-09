Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw are back for the last-four game at the RDS Arena

United Rugby Championship semi-final: Leinster v Bulls Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 10 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan return to the Leinster team to face the Bulls in Friday night's URC semi-final at the RDS Arena.

Henshaw replaces Ciaran Frawley at centre while number eight Conan comes in for Ryan Baird.

Ireland skipper Jonny Sexton is back after injury and is among the Leinster replacements.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named an unchanged line-up for the visit to Dublin.

Glasgow crushed Glasgow 76-14 in their quarter-final last weekend while the Bulls progressed by edging the Sharks 30-27 in Pretoria.

Chris Smith's 84th-minute drop goal gave the Bulls a dramatic victory at Loftus Versfeld and a place in the semi-finals.

Conan's return sees Caelan Doris shifting to the blindside with Josh van der Flier completing the back row.

Sexton's inclusion is a major boost for the holders with the fly-half being passed fit after an ankle injury sustained in the Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle,

Leinster: O'Brien; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, O'Loughlin; Byrne; Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan (capt), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Baird, McGrath, Sexton, Frawley.

Bulls: Moodie; Kriel; Hendricks, Vorster, Tambwe, Smith, Burger; Steenekamp, Grobbelaar, Smith, Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee (capt), Botha, Louw.

Replacements: Du Plessis, Matanzima, Hunt, Swanepoel, Steenkamp, Papier, Steyn, Arendse.