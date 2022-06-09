Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Bello has spent the last five seasons with Italian side Zebre

Saracens have signed Argentine tight-head prop Eduardo Bello from Italian side Zebre ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Bello, 26, played over 80 games for the Parma-based club after arriving in 2017, including 14 in the United Rugby Championship this season.

The prop won the first of his three caps for the Pumas against Australia in the Rugby Championship last October.

"He is a very strong front-rower who will add real power to our set-piece," said Saracens boss Mark McCall.

"With his experience he can become a valuable member of our squad next season."

Bello will help to fill the hole created by the departure of Springboks World Cup winner Vincent Koch, who is joining Wasps next season.