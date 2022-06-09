Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Fender has yet to play for Ospreys, but has featured for Swansea in the Welsh Premiership

Cornish Pirates have signed Ospreys lock James Fender on loan for the 2022-23 Championship season.

The 20-year-old Swansea-born forward has played youth international rugby for Wales and has also featured for Swansea in the Welsh Premiership.

He follows Welsh-based duo Garyn Smith and Alex Everett to the Mennaye.

"Having James with us on a year's loan confirms a good relationship with the Ospreys," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website. external-link

"A big unit, he is a very useful line-out operator, and we are already looking forward to what he can bring as part of his development."