James Fender: Cornish Pirates bring in Ospreys lock on loan
Cornish Pirates have signed Ospreys lock James Fender on loan for the 2022-23 Championship season.
The 20-year-old Swansea-born forward has played youth international rugby for Wales and has also featured for Swansea in the Welsh Premiership.
He follows Welsh-based duo Garyn Smith and Alex Everett to the Mennaye.
"Having James with us on a year's loan confirms a good relationship with the Ospreys," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website.
"A big unit, he is a very useful line-out operator, and we are already looking forward to what he can bring as part of his development."