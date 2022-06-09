Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Dodd has progressed through Worcester's academy system

Worcester back-row forward Tom Dodd has signed a new one-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who has recently returned after injuring his knee in February, has played 26 times since his debut in November 2017.

The former Scotland Under-20 international scored his only try of the season in the Premiership Cup win over Bristol in November.

"Before the injury I was very pleased with the way things were going," Dodd told the club website. external-link

"But the club is going in the right direction and with Steve Diamond coming in and straightening a few things out, I think we can be very positive about next season.

Warriors' lead rugby consultant Diamond added: "Tom is a big, physical lad who has a good understanding of the game and he has a big future ahead of him."