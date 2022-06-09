Tom Dodd: Worcester forward agrees new one-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Worcester back-row forward Tom Dodd has signed a new one-year contract.
The 24-year-old, who has recently returned after injuring his knee in February, has played 26 times since his debut in November 2017.
The former Scotland Under-20 international scored his only try of the season in the Premiership Cup win over Bristol in November.
"Before the injury I was very pleased with the way things were going," Dodd told the club website.
"But the club is going in the right direction and with Steve Diamond coming in and straightening a few things out, I think we can be very positive about next season.
Warriors' lead rugby consultant Diamond added: "Tom is a big, physical lad who has a good understanding of the game and he has a big future ahead of him."