Northampton Saints: Director of rugby Chris Boyd says English rugby 'needs more risk-takers'

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments27

Chris Boyd
Boyd will end a four-year stay at Franklin's Gardens this summer

English rugby needs more risk-takers in order to flourish, says Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd.

And the Kiwi hopes to see players across England given the "oxygen to play" in the future.

"I think for the game to flourish and grow here there needs to be more people that are prepared to take more risks," he said.

The 63-year-old added on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "If I was going to be observational - because I am not going to make a criticism - but if I was going to be observational of the average English rugby player, it's that they are too scared to make mistakes, they are too scared to try and fail.

"In New Zealand the attitude would be, if you get into a hole, we've got to play more, we've got to take a little bit more risk."

Boyd believes the conservative mindset is evidenced in the type of centres operating across the Premiership and United Rugby Championship.

"Most of the good midfielders in the UK are good defensive midfielders, they aren't good attacking midfielders," he added.

"I think there is a real dearth of midfield backs that actually have any touch and feel and who can actually play the game.

"There are some bloody talented midfielders here, they just need some oxygen to play."

While yet to win a trophy in his tenure, Boyd has developed a host of young English players and presided over a Saints team committed to an attractive style of rugby.

With Boyd stepping down at the end of the campaign, former England forward Phil Dowson will step up to become director of rugby.

"It's come together nicely at the end because we've had a bit of a successful run and we've made the play-offs, which we are very pleased about," Boyd added.

"But I'm more pleased with hopefully some rocks we have left behind, that will provide a foundation for a much bigger springboard, both in the coaching area and in the playing area.

"We have a wonderfully gifted group in our academy development area too, and they have a very 'jouer' philosophy around the development of the young people in the club.

"I think if we can hold that together over the next two or three years I think we will get some fruit growing off the tree."

  • Comment posted by Getagrip, today at 16:37

    I think he's bang on got to change the mindset you have got the players

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 16:36

    Fully agree - the Top English league is a complete snorefest. It's rugby by numbers. Contrast it with the French Top 14 with fast attractive rugby but with power when needed. So too in the main is the URC. The lack of flair and occasional risk taking feeds in the the English national team too. A complete reset is required if England want to compete with the best teams.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:51

      SD replied:
      Sorry but that's nonsense. English club rugby is excellent - yes odd duff game but most are very good.

  • Comment posted by rugby_rules, today at 16:35

    Obviously he's not watched Bristol Bears play, if anything we take too many risks

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:32

    Totally agree,more oxygen needed asap.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:24

    Not sure I agree with Boyd, maybe for England they don't play risk rugby due to tactics from coaches but for clubs likes of Quins do take chances. Hence they often concede points but have ability and vision to score more than opposition.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 16:23

    The idea of an EnglishU23 league needs actioning - RFU please take note

  • Comment posted by cjohno1970, today at 16:17

    RU has been dying a slow death since going fully pro. Welsh game is struggling and the entertainment value of watching a wrestling match then a penalty kick has become tedious. Young fans are turning their backs on the game .

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 16:25

      Trytastic replied:
      Are they? You sure?

      12 years ago our club started a minis and Junior section with 11 kids, we now have over 700 from micros, who are under 4, to Colts, with 3 girls teams

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 16:04

    I think Chris Boyd has been a breath of fresh air at saints, but he’s tried to stamp the Southern Hemisphere brand of rugby into the premiership, which when it works is a beautiful thing to watch, but can sometimes come up short in the win ugly games, we never seemed to have a plan B, and our set piece dominance seemed to diminish a little.

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 16:03

    The French team is a perfect example of how a misfiring setup has turned around from the coaching staff down. Theres no reason why England cant follow that example, the talent certainly exists. Let's hope the post EJ era will usher in a new dawn!

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 16:00

    I'd say from an English point of view it's been the bludgeon style midfielder that we're most missing. Granted that's as fundamental part of attacking as guile but doesn't seem to be his point.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:00

    Let's see what team he picks for the BBs game, especially the backs

  • Comment posted by played12, today at 15:58

    Is it the players who are risk averse or the coaches? I'm inclined to think the coaches are where the change is needed. I believe this to be the case with the England set up. The England women's team play much more open rugby and in doing so take more risks than their counterparts in the men's team where brute strength is over-valued.

    • Reply posted by Ceebs, today at 16:06

      Ceebs replied:
      Easy to play open rugby when you're hosing everyone by 50 points becasue you're so much better than the oppo

  • Comment posted by AVPU, today at 15:51

    Totally 💯 get what he is saying,, will EJ ever hear or read these comments?? Don’t think so!! Stifled to the max 🤯

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 15:49

    The only way the way rugby is played in England will change and become more off the cuff, is to remove the risk of losing and its consequences - ie relegation. Time to close-shop the top flight, grow it to 14 teams and shut the door for 5 years.

    • Reply posted by HW13, today at 15:57

      HW13 replied:
      Absolute nonsense. Pointless starting a season if there is no risk of losing? Edgy close games are always best.

