Arundell scored two Premiership tries in his debut season with London Irish

Full-back Henry Arundell has signed a new "long-term" contract with Premiership side London Irish.

Arundell joined the club's academy aged 14 and made his first-team debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup last November.

The 19-year-old went on to make 14 appearances for the Exiles this season, scoring seven tries.

Arundell has also played for England Under-20s and was the joint-highest try scorer at the Six Nations U20s Championship this year, with four.

He was called up by Eddie Jones to train with the England senior squad for the first time last month.

"It was a no brainer to extend my time at London Irish," said Arundell.

"The club has given me so much already in my young career, and I want to repay their faith in me in the years to come."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney added: "Henry has given a good account of himself during his first season with senior rugby.

"He has worked hard on the training pitch, and we have seen his efforts pay off."