Jersey Reds beat London Irish when the sides last met on the island in November 2018

Jersey Reds will face Premiership sides Bath and London Irish in pre-season.

The Exiles will meet Jersey on Saturday 27 August after a training camp.

Irish last visited Jersey in November 2018 when they were beaten 17-14 - one of just two losses they suffered all season as they won the Championship.

Bath, who finished bottom of the Premiership this season, will face the Reds on Friday 2 September - the first meeting between the sides since the summer of 2014.

Jersey finished fourth in this season's Championship, behind Ealing Trailfinders, Doncaster and Cornish Pirates.

"We're really looking forward to the new season and want to really test our new squad ahead of the Championship kick-off - that's certainly what they'll get against both London Irish and Bath," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.