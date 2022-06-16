Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ken Owens has played 82 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales hooker Ken Owens says he still harbours ambitions of playing at the 2023 World Cup but is focusing first on a return to action.

Owens, 35, has been sidelined with a back injury since October 2021.

When asked whether he has the goal of a fourth World Cup, Owens replied: "I have, but at the moment it's about getting back playing, into the Scarlets team and building from there.

"Before I can think of anything else, I have to start playing again."

Owens added: "If I do get back fit and I can add value, then brilliant. But I'll take it step by step."

Owens last played in October 2021 for Scarlets against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.

After initially being selected for Wales' opening autumn international against New Zealand, Owens pulled out of the game after picking up a back injury in training.

Ken Owens played less then 100 minutes last season, featuring in only two games for Scarlets

"I had a prolapsed disc in my back, it came on in the first week of the autumn campaign," said Owens.

"We haven't put a time frame on it, purely because of the nature of the injury.

"It has proven a lot more serious than we first thought, and where I am in my career I'm giving it as much time as possible to correct itself.

"I'm only six months post-op. I'm in a good place, hopefully on the way up.

"I remember when I did my neck, I said I'd be back in four weeks but it turned out I was out for five months.

"So I've learned from my mistakes and I'm just taking it as it comes. When I'm back, I'm back. I'll be ready."

Owens is Wales' most capped hooker and scored a try in the British and Irish Lions' series decider defeat against South Africa in August 2021.

He is looking to emulate Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones, 36, who has battled back from two shoulder injuries and still has his eye on a fifth World Cup.

"He's a phenomenal warrior, to do what he's done in the game takes a certain type of mindset.

"He's always been the guy who's driven standards to make himself better and pushed everyone around him to be better.

"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside him for the past 10 years. So you can take inspiration from the way he's been able to return from his injuries.

"For me, it's about making sure I'm right and ready to go when I do come back, so I can add value and deliver performances that I not only expect of myself, but performances that the Scarlets and Wales expect of me as well."

Ken Owens talking to fellow Scarlets and Wales hooker Ryan Elias after the Six Nations victory over Scotland in February 2022

In his absence, Owens' fellow Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias has emerged as Wales first choice with Dewi Lake, Elliot Dee, Bradley Roberts and Kirby Myhill also appearing.

Elias, Lake and Sam Parry are the three hookers chosen to tour South Africa.

"The other hookers who've been playing have gone well, taken their chances and it's been brilliant to see," added Owens, who was speaking at a testimonial match for former Wales fly-half James Hook.

"To be fair, Ryan's taken a whole heap of rubbish and a lot of the criticism is not deserved.

"He works extremely hard and grown into the role of starting. He's taken his opportunities and been fantastic with his mindset, his drives and what he's done.

"Dewi has come back from a nasty injury. He's raw, he's still young but he has all the attributes to be a world-class hooker.

"We've seen him grow, he still has a lot to learn, but all the fundamentals are getting better with him and he's only going to improve more by playing and picking up more experience.

"But already he's stepped up and taken to Test rugby like a duck to water."

Ken Owens was involved in a coaching role for the James Hook testimonial match in June 2022

Wales only finished fifth in the 2022 Six Nations with one solitary victory against Scotland and an embarrassing home defeat against Italy to finish the campaign.

Wayne Pivac's side now travel to face world champions South Africa in July.

"Speaking generally, I guess the more people who put their hands up and challenge for positions, the better," added Owens.

"It's the only way Wales are going to be successful."