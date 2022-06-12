Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar kicked two penalties for Northampton against Leicester before going off injured

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he hopes to be OK for the summer tour of South Africa after limping off in Northampton's defeat against Leicester.

Biggar, 32, was forced off the field with a back problem in the second half of the Premiership semi-final loss.

The fly-half is set to lead Wales in a three-Test tour against South Africa, starting with the first match on Saturday, 2 July in Pretoria.

"I am hoping I will be all right," said Biggar.

The British and Irish Lion led Wales in the 2022 Six Nations following a shoulder injury to Alun Wyn Jones and Biggar has kept the captaincy for the South Africa tour.

Biggar picked up the injury against Leicester while trying to charge down a kick in the first half and could not shake off the problem.

"As I have gone for a bit of a charge down, I have just tweaked my back a little bit and got a bit of a shooting pain," added Biggar.

"It will probably be a stiff for a few days. It was just one that kept stiffening up and could not really move that well after it.

"It was disappointing having to come off and not be able to affect the outcome."

Northampton were leading 11-6 when Biggar left the field before Leicester dominated the latter exchanges to set up a final against Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday, 18 June.

"It was frustrating, we left some points, certainly some golden opportunities, out there," added Biggar.

"In a semi-final away from home, if you don't take chances, it has a good chance to come back and bite you.

"That's effectively what happened. We did not take our chances and Leicester came back in that second half and strangled the game.

"All credit to them, they did that really well and made it difficult for us to get out of own half."

He added: "That is one that got away.

"When you get to semi-final if you are totally outclassed or blown away by a team you can almost get over it quite quickly.

"Whereas ones like this are probably going to take a bit longer to get over."