Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sevens star Ruby Tui scored her first two tries for the XVs side

Pacific Four Series New Zealand (6) 28 Tries: Tui 2, Roos, Bremner Con: Demant Pens: Tubic 2 Canada (0) 0

New Zealand made it two wins out of two in the Pacific Four Series with a 28-0 victory over Canada.

The win, where Black Ferns Amy du Plessis and Sylvia Brunt made their debuts, is the side's second since a review led to a coaching overhaul.

Ruby Tui scored twice with tries too for Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Chelsea Bremner, though Tanya Kalounivale and Kaipo Olsen-Baker were sin-binned.

New Zealand top the table following their win over Australia on 6 June.

In the other match, the United States narrowly held off an Australia comeback to win 16-14.

Australia's Emily Chancellor was yellow-carded in the 34th minute and the USA scored a minute later through Hope Rogers.

Gabby Cantorna kept the scoreboard ticking over with penalties to take the USA 16-0 up but Australia came close to overturning the deficit with converted tries from Georgina Friedrichs and Ashley Masters.

The series concludes on Saturday with hosts New Zealand taking on the USA and Canada facing Australia.