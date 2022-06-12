Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Danny Care won his 84th England cap against Japan in November 2018

Danny Care has earned a recall to the England squad, almost four years since his last international appearance.

The Harlequins scrum-half, 35, has won 84 caps and last played for his country against Japan in November 2018.

But Care made the five-man shortlist for this year's Premiership player of the season and has been called up to the squad preparing for Sunday's match with the Barbarians.

England then have a three-Test tour in Australia, starting in Perth on 2 July.

Despite his England exile, Care has excelled for Quins in recent seasons, helping them win the Premiership in 2021 and losing out to Saracens flanker Ben Earl for this season's player of the season award.

He had been selected to play for the Barbarians this weekend and was due to fly to Monaco for a training camp before being summoned by England coach Eddie Jones.