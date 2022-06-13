Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Perry Humphreys can play at full-back as well as on the wing

Worcester Warriors wing Perry Humphreys has signed a new contract with the club ahead of next season.

Humphreys, 27, has scored 26 tries in 110 appearances since moving to Sixways from Leicester Tigers in 2014.

The most recent was the Premiership Rugby Cup final, when Warriors beat London Irish on tries scored following a 25-25 draw at Brentford.

He is the seventh Worcester player to agree a new deal with the club since that match.

"I have had some decent game time this season and winning some silverware tops it off," Humphreys said.

"I played in the British & Irish Cup final at Doncaster in my first season here and so it's nice to have helped the club to win another trophy. Hopefully we can use the Premiership Cup as a platform to build on next season."

Director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "His attack and defensive qualities are second-to-none.

"I am really looking forward to building the squad with players like Perry."