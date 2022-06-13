Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Williams has played 'A' League rugby for Newcastle and also featured for Billingham and Darlington Mowden Park

Cornish Pirates have re-signed former Newcastle Falcons lock Josh Williams.

The 24-year-old initially joined the Championship side last season, but injury forced him to miss the campaign.

A former England youth international, Williams serves with the Royal Marines and has represented the Royal Navy.

"He is a big and talented forward, who has formerly been involved with Newcastle Falcons and is nowadays in the Navy where we have had good connections," coach Alan Paver said.

"Now fit again, Josh will be raring to go and to make an impression," Paver added to the club website. external-link

"The time he has already spent around the squad will be beneficial and being ambitious rugby-wise, and still young, bodes well for his development and future."

Williams' deal covers the forthcoming season and he is the second lock to join the Pirates in less than a week after Ospreys' James Fender joined on loan.