Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ruben van Heerden is the second South African forward to move to Exeter this summer after Aidon Davis

Exeter have signed South African lock Ruben van Heerden from the Sharks.

The 24-year-old comes in with Jonny Hill, Sam Skinner and Sean Lonsdale all leaving the club this summer.

The former South Africa Under-20 player began his career with the Bulls in 2013 before moving to the Durban-based Sharks in 2018.

He scored one try in 12 appearances in the United Rugby Championship this season as the Sharks made the quarter-finals before losing in the play-offs.

"I'm so excited about coming to the Chiefs," he told the club website. external-link

"I've followed them for some time and you can see they are such a good team, packed full of quality players and who have a game to really challenge the opposition.

"The Premiership is right up there as one of the best - if not the best - competitions there are to play in. Every week is a challenge, the teams are so strong, so it's going to be a great battle for myself."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of van Heerden's deal at Sandy Park.

He will join a pack that contains fellow South Africans Jacques Vermeulen and Jannes Kirsten and new signing Aidon Davis while Irish lock Jack Dunne will also move to Sandy Park this summer.