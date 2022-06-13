Ruben van Heerden: Exeter sign South African lock from Sharks
Exeter have signed South African lock Ruben van Heerden from the Sharks.
The 24-year-old comes in with Jonny Hill, Sam Skinner and Sean Lonsdale all leaving the club this summer.
The former South Africa Under-20 player began his career with the Bulls in 2013 before moving to the Durban-based Sharks in 2018.
He scored one try in 12 appearances in the United Rugby Championship this season as the Sharks made the quarter-finals before losing in the play-offs.
"I'm so excited about coming to the Chiefs," he told the club website.
"I've followed them for some time and you can see they are such a good team, packed full of quality players and who have a game to really challenge the opposition.
"The Premiership is right up there as one of the best - if not the best - competitions there are to play in. Every week is a challenge, the teams are so strong, so it's going to be a great battle for myself."
Exeter have not disclosed the length of van Heerden's deal at Sandy Park.
He will join a pack that contains fellow South Africans Jacques Vermeulen and Jannes Kirsten and new signing Aidon Davis while Irish lock Jack Dunne will also move to Sandy Park this summer.