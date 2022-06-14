Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Stafford has made six appearance for Harlequins

Harlequins scrum-half Jack Stafford has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

Stafford, 24, joined Quins from Munster in 2020 and has made six appearances for them.

The Twickenham side won the league title in his debut season and reached the Premiership semi-final this campaign, losing to Saracens.

"I'm thrilled to sign a new deal with Harlequins," he told the club's website external-link .

"I chose a great time to join Quins two years ago as the team transitioned into a side that plays a style of rugby so well-connected to its roots and which is so enjoyable to play."

The length of the contract has not been specified.