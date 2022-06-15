Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tim Swinson won 38 caps for Scotland

Former Scotland international Tim Swinson is to retire from rugby union after Saracens' Premiership final against Leicester Tigers.

The 35-year-old second row was tempted out of retirement two years ago to join the north London side.

Swinson won 38 caps for Scotland from 2013 and 2019 and has made 41 appearances in two seasons for Sarries.

He started alongside Maro Itoje in the second row for the club's semi-final win over rivals Harlequins on Saturday.

"Thank you to everyone involved at Saracens who welcomed, supported, and challenged me to be a better rugby player," he told the club's website external-link .

"The memories that have been made over these two years will last a lifetime."

Swinson began his professional career at Newcastle Falcons in 2007 before moving to Glasgow after five seasons.

He then announced his intention to retire in 2020, before moving to Saracens and winning the Championship in his first season with the club.

Saracens face Leicester at Twickenham at 15:00 BST on Saturday, where the winner will be crowned this season's Premiership champions.