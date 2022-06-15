Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Scott played three Premiership games for Worcester in the summer of 2020 and made four appearances in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

Jersey Reds have brought in five more players ahead of the new season.

Three second rows are among the quintet, including ex-England Under-20s lock James Scott, 22, who joins permanently from Worcester having been on loan at the club last season.

Ex-Scotland Under-20s second row Hamish Bain, 24, moves from Glasgow Warriors while Jersey-born lock Ethan Rault, 20, has returned to the island from Wales.

Bristol Bears duo James Dun and Charlie Powell will join the Reds on loan.

Back-row Dun, 22, has been capped by England's under-18 side alongside centre Powell, who is also 22 and has also been capped by England at under-20 level.

Jersey announced the signing of five new players on Wednesday, including Scarlets back Tomi Lewis and Australian winger Ben Woollett.

The island side now has 34 players committed to the forthcoming Championship season and are expected to announce more new faces soon.

The club begin their season with a pre-season friendly against London Irish on 27 August before taking on Bath six days later.