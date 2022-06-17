Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert has played 51 internationals for Wales

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Ospreys.

Cuthbert joined the Ospreys from Exeter prior to the 2021-22 season and has played nine times.

The 32-year-old has been handed an international recall by Wayne Pivac and will tour South Africa with Wales this summer.

"I'm happy to extend my time at the Ospreys and looking forward to pushing on as a squad next season," said Cuthbert.

The wing was a Grand Slam winner in 2012 and a Six Nations title winner a year later.

Cuthbert toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, scoring a try in the first Test victory against Australia to help secure the 2-1 series victory.

He was recalled to the Wales squad in the 2021 Autumn Nations series for the first time since 2017 and marked his return by scoring a try against Fiji.

"Our aim when we brought Alex back to the Ospreys was to get him consistently on the pitch and influencing games, which we duly achieved," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"His performances warranted an international recall and helped us achieve Champions Cup qualification.

"The exciting thing is he has more improvement to come and will be instrumental in us competing next season."