Gareth Williams replaced Sam Warburton in Wayne Pivac's Wales backroom staff

Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams will travel to South Africa as part of Wayne Pivac's backroom staff despite being linked with a move to Scarlets.

Wales leave later this week for a three-Test series with the Springboks, with contact area specialist Williams due to be on the flight.

Williams has been involved in negotiations with Scarlets about joining Dwayne Peel's backroom team.

No deal has officially been agreed yet by all parties.

Williams was appointed as a Wales assistant coach in June 2021 after moving into the role full-time from his previous position as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) head of transitional players and head coach of Wales Under-20s.

He had been part of Pivac's coaching team since the 2020 autumn campaign, combining his roles within the WRU during the Autumn Nations Cup and the Six Nations title success.

Williams has worked across the WRU pathway since 2008 and spent a decade coaching Wales Sevens on the World Rugby series.

During that time he helped Wales win the Sevens World Cup in 2009, as well as assisting Team GB as they claimed silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In 2018 Williams moved to become head coach of transitional players, monitoring player progress post age-grade and head coach of Wales Under-20s.