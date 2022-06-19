Close menu

England 21-52 Barbarians: Hosts well beaten against 14-man invitational side

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments121

Breaking news
International match
England (11) 21
Tries: Cokanasiga, May, Smith Pens: Smith 2
Barbarians (19) 52
Tries: Penalty, Ollivon, Penaud 2, Couilloud, Carbonel, Spring, Hastoy Cons: Hastoy 2, Kruis 3

England were comfortably beaten by 14-man Barbarians in their final game before touring Australia this summer.

Marcus Smith was a rare bright note for the hosts as he kicked an early penalty before the visitors took control.

A penalty try was followed by a Charles Ollivon score and a gift for Damian Penaud in the first half before Will Skelton was dismissed for the Baa-Baas.

Penaud scored again after the break, as did Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy.

The invitational side were reduced to 14 men before the break as Australia lock Skelton became the first Baa-Baas player to receive a red card after a high no-arms tackle on Patrick Schickerling.

England were understrength and handed three players a first start as they did not have Leicester or Saracens players available after Saturday's Premiership final, but they had little answer to the visitors' free-flowing rugby.

Smith struggled from the tee as he failed to convert any of England's three tries but his kicking in open play was precise and he had a hand in both of the home side's first two tries before scoring the third himself.

The Twickenham faithful will not have enjoyed the result but they were treated to three conversions by captain and former England lock George Kruis, including an audacious attempt with his backheel, in his final professional game before retirement.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 17:13

    Can we please please just sack Jones. He should have gone after the WC surrender.

    • Reply posted by mrcollins, today at 17:20

      mrcollins replied:
      He might have been in the job too long, but he is arguably Englands most successful ever coach.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:15

    Jones has no answer. Clueless. Shambles. Embarrassing. Shame on him if he doesn’t resign

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 17:30

      Thescribe replied:
      He won’t.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 17:12

    It’s official. Eddie Jones is clueless.

    Forget Sarries and Tigers players not playing, he is spent. An utter disgrace, shambolic, performance all of his making. Rabbit. Headlights. Why don’t the players speak out!?

    Shaun Edwards proving once again why the RFU were stupid too.

    Oz will be licking their lips.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:18

      Nathan replied:
      Well, they may speak out to save their skins... the players were a joke.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:14

    That's I think the worst performance I've seen from an England team against a scratch - and for the most part - 14 man Ba Baas team.
    Most of that lot are way below international class and can't even do the basics right.
    Worrying.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 17:26

      carol brown replied:
      Overcommitting at the ruck, toothless in attack, most of the time the players looked lost…
      I don’t think Collier played great but to sub him off twice is a proper insult, not to mention he got replaced by a LH prop!
      I wouldn’t be surprised if the players have been overworked during the week either. Very few positives to take from it.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:13

    Massively outplayed in all departments. Well done to the Barbarians who were excellent.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 17:15

    Just stay down in Oz, Eddie, and please don't come back. We'd be better off with nobody at the helm.

  • Comment posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 17:14

    Great for George Kruis to go out like that, the back heel conversion was class. Penaud, Spring and Tanga all excellent for the Baabaas.
    Embarrassing for England though, to get 50 put on them by 14 men scratch team. Jones needs to get his act together if England aren’t going to get shown up in Australia

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 17:16

    Well done to george kruis England have missed him

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 17:24

    I knew England were behind France; I didn't realise it was about 5 years behind.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:16

    I’ve been watching England for over 30 years and have never been so embarrassed to be England fan. We were mocked by a scratch 14 man team, making fun of us. This is all down to one man, Eddie Jones, clueless
    in every facet. Nobody knows where they stand with him, no one can understand what he’s trying to do, please just replace him, with anyone, for all I care it could be zippee and bungle…

    • Reply posted by ThatOldG, today at 17:19

      ThatOldG replied:
      Anyone? Would you take Wayne Pivac? 🤣

  • Comment posted by JH, today at 17:12

    Anyone thinking EJ has a grand plan for England? Nope thought not

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 17:14

    Good old uncle Eddie!

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 17:13

    Hahaha

    England is very overrated in Rugby.

    • Reply posted by sd0001, today at 17:20

      sd0001 replied:
      Only because of the coach. Simple as that.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:13

    14 men barbarians batter pitiful England

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 17:31

      slotsyboy replied:
      Yet another slow day in the land of the Blodwyns

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 17:12

    Crikey, thank God I didn't watch that horror show, always been a fan of Eddie but maybe it's time for a change

    • Reply posted by sd0001, today at 17:21

      sd0001 replied:
      The first 2-3 years Jones was doing okay. But he's gone backwards at a steady rate. He's rugby's Mourinho

  • Comment posted by 23knots, today at 17:12

    Shocking stuff; lightweight scrum needs serious work; disorganised. Cokanasiga and Smith excellent but Curry and Underhill constantly knocked back. Care not the answer and Randall particularly poor. Jones should go

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 17:32

      carol brown replied:
      I thought Care did ok, but Englands problem is that they play this unstructured rugby with too many bodies in the way. Tough for any 9 or 10 to work with.
      Big Joe and Marcus the only positives. Rodd, too lightweight. May & Nowell far too slow. Curry & Underhill anonymous. Really disappointing for players that may not get many more run outs for England to have that display tagged to their names.

  • Comment posted by R Dastardly, today at 17:19

    Congratulations to the Babas. The back kick conversion will live on for years. England were poor today against a 14 man Barbarians team.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:17

    Is Kruis the new Marcus Smith?
    Could have been worse the Barbarians could have done it with 10 men.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 17:17

    What a dreadful performance!!!

  • Comment posted by mmckevitt, today at 17:12

    oh dear

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured