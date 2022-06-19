International match England (11) 21 Tries: Cokanasiga, May, Smith Pens: Smith 2 Barbarians (19) 52 Tries: Penalty, Ollivon, Penaud 2, Couilloud, Carbonel, Spring, Hastoy Cons: Hastoy 2, Kruis 3

England were comfortably beaten by 14-man Barbarians in their final game before touring Australia this summer.

Marcus Smith was a rare bright note for the hosts as he kicked an early penalty before the visitors took control.

A penalty try was followed by a Charles Ollivon score and a gift for Damian Penaud in the first half before Will Skelton was dismissed for the Baa-Baas.

Penaud scored again after the break, as did Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy.

The invitational side were reduced to 14 men before the break as Australia lock Skelton became the first Baa-Baas player to receive a red card after a high no-arms tackle on Patrick Schickerling.

England were understrength and handed three players a first start as they did not have Leicester or Saracens players available after Saturday's Premiership final, but they had little answer to the visitors' free-flowing rugby.

Smith struggled from the tee as he failed to convert any of England's three tries but his kicking in open play was precise and he had a hand in both of the home side's first two tries before scoring the third himself.

The Twickenham faithful will not have enjoyed the result but they were treated to three conversions by captain and former England lock George Kruis, including an audacious attempt with his backheel, in his final professional game before retirement.

Line-ups

England: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili