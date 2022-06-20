Jordan Smiler spent time with the New Zealand Sevens squad as well as playing at Super Rugby level

Former Brumbies forward Jordan Smiler hopes he can help the next generation of Guernsey Raiders players develop after joining the club.

The 37-year-old New Zealander recently played for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan's top flight.

He has moved to the island with his family and was put in touch with the team through former team-mate, and Guernsey scrum-half, Malcolm Barnes.

"I'm just looking forward to playing at a grassroots level," he said.

"It's no walk in the park, that's for sure, I've seen film footage already and looked at some highlights of games and it's still a physical game.

"I'll just be looking to add my own skillset to the team, and then in the same way where I can add some value in terms of trying to grow some team-mates if they're looking to develop in any particular area that I might be able to help, then I'll be more than happy to do that," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Now that I've retired from professional footy it's more looking at giving back towards younger guys who are potentially looking to go that route and become full-time professionals."

Guernsey will play in the newly-established National Two East after a restructure of lower league rugby in England.

"I spent a bit of time travelling around with my career," said Smiler, who also played for Waikato in his homeland.

"It's just come to a point now where it's no longer about my rugby career, we're looking at the lives and the best interests of our two children and my wife's career as well.

And Smiler is impressed with what he has seen at Raiders so far.

"They've got a great group of guys who love the game and that's what you love to see really," added the flanker.

"These guys aren't professionals and they come down for the love of the game and that's something I'm looking for, coming back and playing grassroots rugby and it not having to be my job, it'll be a nice change."