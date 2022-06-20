Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zoe Aldcroft has been a key part of England's 23-game winning streak and helped Gloucester finish sixth in the Premier 15s table last season

World Rugby women's player of the year Zoe Aldcroft has extended her deal at Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Cherry and Whites have not disclosed the length of the England lock's new contract at the club.

Aldcroft has 30 England caps and has been at Gloucester since joining from Darlington Mowden Park Sharks in 2018.

"Zoe was named as the best player in the world last season so we are really pleased to have retained her services," said head coach Sean Lynn.

"There's no doubt that she had plenty of options on the table so the fact that she wants to stay has given the squad and the club a real boost," he added to the club website.