Harri O'Connor was born in Northallerton in North Yorkshire

Scarlets prop Harri O'Connor has been called up to the Wales squad for the three-Test tour of South Africa.

O'Connor, 21, has been added to the squad travelling later this week to extend the party to 34 and will act as cover for Tomas Francis who has a back niggle.

O'Connor is the second uncapped tight-head called up this month by Wayne Pivac.

Saracens front rower Sam Wainwright replaced the injured Leon Brown.

Francis and Dillon Lewis are the other specialists in the squad.

O'Connor's fellow Scarlets prop Samson Lee is sidelined with an Achilles injury while another colleague, WillGriff John, has not been included.

O'Connor has only played in nine competitive games since making his debut against Ospreys on 1 January, 2022.

He started that game which was followed by eight replacement appearances.

O'Connor had been part of the Bath academy and graduated through the Welsh Exiles programme before signing with Scarlets.

He is Welsh qualified through his father, who hails from Bonymaen. O'Connor studied at Llandovery College before playing for Wales Under-18s and Under-20s.

He gained experience in the English Championship with Nottingham in the 2020-21 season and also played in a friendly for Scarlets against Dragons, before making his competitive debut in 2021-22.

The opening Test between Wales and South Africa is in Pretoria on Saturday, 2 July with the other two games on subsequent Saturdays in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

The inclusion of O'Connor and Wainwright takes the uncapped players tally to four alongside Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

Wales squad for South Africa

Forwards (20): Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Harri O'Connor, Sam Wainwright, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones, Ben Carter, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Tommy Reffell.

Backs (14): Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (capt), Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.