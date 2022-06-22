Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon has been in charge at Jersey Reds since January 2014

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says this coming season's squad is one of the best he has assembled.

The island side finished a club record-equalling fourth place in the Championship last season with 13 wins from their 20 matches.

Biljon and his staff have brought in 15 new players to add to the squad before the new campaign in the second tier.

"This is looking like one of the strongest squads that Jersey Reds have put together," Biljon told BBC Jersey.

The Reds, who broke from Jersey Rugby Club over the summer to form their own dedicated professional side, still have a handful of new signings to announce.

"I think we've made some great additions," added Biljon.

"We started pre-season on Monday and there's definitely been a step up in calibre of player, and I'm sure we'll see lots of competition throughout the season for places.

"For a lot of the guys that are coming through, they're looking for an opportunity to establish themselves and get consistent rugby.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for them to be standout players in their position in the Championship and hopefully that kicks them on into the next level."