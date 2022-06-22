Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aled Davies scored three tries in 24 appearances for Saracens in the 2021-22 season

Saracens' Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is facing a ban after admitting a charge of dangerous tackling in Saturday's Premiership final loss.

The 29-year-old was yellow-carded in the 24th minute after television replays showed his shoulder made contact with the head of Leicester hooker Julian Montoya during a tackle.

The Tigers scored 12 of their 15 points during Davies' time in the sin-bin.

Freddie Burns' late drop-goal earned Leicester a 15-12 win at Twickenham.

An independent disciplinary panel will make a judgement on the offence at a hearing on a date yet to be determined.