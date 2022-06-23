Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Basham played for childhood club London Irish before moving to Newcastle in 2018

London Irish have re-signed back-row forward Josh Basham from Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons.

Basham, 23, came through the Exiles' academy and played nine first-team games for the club before moving to the Falcons in 2018.

He featured 15 times for Newcastle and scored his first try for them in the European Challenge Cup in 2021.

Basham also captained England's Under-18s team and played for the Under-20s at their World Championships.

"Moving back to London Irish felt like the right choice for me, and I can't wait to be back at Hazelwood to be amongst one of the most exciting squads the club has had for some time," Basham said.

"I can't wait to get stuck back into training and see some familiar faces back in Sunbury."