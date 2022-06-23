Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Exeter flanker Abbie Fleming has won three caps for the Wales senior side

Hannah Powell and Ellie Morgan will co-captain a 12-strong Wales Women Sevens squad for the Lisbon leg of the Rugby Europe Championship this weekend.

Contracted full Wales international Abbie Fleming and fellow seniors Lauren Smyth and Meg Davies are included.

The squad will then travel to Poland for the Krakow leg of the Rugby Europe Championship on 1-3 July.

After that, Wales will compete in a Rugby World Cup Sevens qualifying tournament in Bucharest, Romania.

The tournament at the Arc of Triumf Stadium will take place on 16-17 July, which will also see Wales Men Sevens trying to qualify.​

WRU head of sevens Richie Pugh said: "We have been training with a competitive young squad who are keen to learn from every opportunity.

"The energy in training sessions has been spot on, players have been absorbing detail like sponges and the skills on show have been impressive too."

Wales Women Sevens squad, Lisbon 7s: Meg Davies (Bristol Bears), Sian Davies (Lampeter), Abbie Fleming (Exeter Chiefs), Emma Hennessy (Cheltenham Tigers), Nel Metcalfe (Nant Conwy), Ellie Morgan (Cardiff University), Lowri Norkett (Pontyclun Falcons), Anwen Owen (Nelson) Ffion Owen (Pontyclun Falcons),Hannah Powell (Deri Diamonds), Seren Singleton (Cardiff Met), Lauren Smyth (Cardiff Met).