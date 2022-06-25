Close menu

Under-20s Summer Series: Wales secure bonus-point win over Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Christ Tshiunza
Exeter's Wales lock Christ Tshiunza is included in Wales' Under-20s squad for the summer series

Wales began their Under-20s Summer Series with a 45-15 bonus-point win over Scotland in Treviso.

Four tries in the first half - from Oli Andrew, Rhys Barratt, Ethan Fackrell and Harri Houston - gave Wales a commanding 24-5 lead at the break.

Gregor Hiddleston and Patrick Harrison (2) kept Scotland in the game with tries for Kenny Murray's side.

But second-half tries from Andrew, Morgan Lloyd and Morgan Morse ensured Wales ran out comfortable winners.

Wales take on Georgia on 30 June before facing hosts Italy on 6 July.

Scotland U20s: Keiran Clark; Kerr Johnston, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ryan Daley; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Ali Rogers, Gregor Hiddleston, Callum Norrie, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Liam McConnell, Rhys Tait, Ollie Leatherbarrow

Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Iain Carmichael, Gregor Scougall, Rudi Brown, Tim Brown, Ben Afshar, Euan Cunningham, Gabe Jones, Matt Deehan, Euan Groenewald, Ben Salmon

Wales U20s: Cam Winnett; Oli Andrew, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Harri Houston; Daniel Edwards, Che Hope; Rhys Barratt, Efan Daniel, Nathan Evans, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins, Ryan Woodman, Ethan Fackrell, Benji Williams

Replacements: Oli Burrows, Cameron Jones, Adam Williams, Mackenzie Martin, Morgan Morse, Morgan Lloyd, Josh Phillips, Bryn Bradley, Ellis Fackrell, Caleb Salmon, Joe Westwood

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured