Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Seb Nagle-Taylor has played for five clubs in the Championship

Cornish Pirates have signed Gloucester number eight Seb Nagle-Taylor.

The 28-year-old has agreed a one-year contract having spent most of the past two seasons at Kingsholm.

He initially joined Gloucester on loan from Hartpury during the 2020-21 season when he played five times - scoring on his debut against Lyon in the Champions Cup and playing three league games.

He made a permanent move last summer but featured in just two Premiership Rugby Cup matches before being injured.

The former England Sevens player has previously played for Championship sides Ealing, Jersey, Bedford and Rotherham.

"We have known about Seb for a long time now, including when he was with Rotherham Titans as an aspiring young man who was keen to climb the rugby ladder," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver told the club website. external-link

"He is an extremely good athlete, with the point of difference being ball in hand.

"Very explosive, similar to Phil Burgess and Sam Simmonds, I think he is going to bring balance to our forward pack. Yes, we have got to be pragmatic, but at the same time we need very dynamic guys.

"Seb has also held leadership roles with clubs he has played for, and from our perspective we are just very excited to welcome him into our fold."